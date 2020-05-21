this news that she was waiting with impatience

The year 2020 is and will remain one of the most complicated for the star in Quebec. Last January 17, her mother, Thérèse Dion has died at the age of 92 years, following a long illness. A very sad news that Celine Dion had learned while she was on tour : “Mom, we love you so much… We will dedicate the show tonight and I will sing for you with all my heart “.Nostalgic of years past and of the feasts of the mothers in the company of the one who gave him life, Céline Dion has decided to publish a family photo showing his thirteen brothers and sisters alongside their parents, both deceased. But the Canadian singer does not forget the current crisis, and decided to make a special request to his mother now in heaven.“Dear mom, first of all, happy mother’s day ! We think of you everyday and we miss you of course… I would like to ask you to continue to watch over us and protect us. I thought also that maybe you could ask Mother Nature if she could not find a solution to this global crisis, and especially to help the large number of people who are now in need “. His message touching millions of customers ends in prayer : “On this special day, I offer my prayers and thoughts to all mothers of the world… that you and your loved ones stay safe and healthy during these most difficult times. We love you mom, with all our love and… Voila ! “.Good news

On his Twitter account, Céline Dion has shared his joy with his thousands of fans to the announcement, on Tuesday, 19 may, getting two People’s Voice Webby Awards at the 24th edition of the event. Prizes that reward “the best on the internet” in various categories : podcasts, sites, videos,… At 52 years old, this workhorse never stops. She has been rewarded for its strategy on Instagram, and Spotify around the revelation of the tracklist of its disc Courage as well as for his video on social media entitled It’s All Coming Back to Instagram Now. A video that made the buzz !

Confined to her home, to Las Vegas with her children, she also thinks to the others in this difficult period : “ I hope that you all take good care of you during these extremely challenging times. I’m at home with my family and we take the necessary precautions to stay healthy and safe. My thoughts and prayers are with all those who have lost loved ones, those who are sick and all those who are affected by this dramatic situation. I wish you strength and courage and I hope that positive news will bring our lives to normal very soon “she said last march.

The editorial in’