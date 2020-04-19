This night, more than 100 stars of planetary have played live since their home for 2 hours. A concert global for the benefit of the Office of global health…

The singer and the association’s Global Citizen have organized the biggest event of this containment with ” One Worlf. Together At Home ” (One world : together in the home).
Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, Paul McCartney, Ellie Goulding, Angela, Celine Dion, Chris Martin, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Stevie Wonder, Christine and the queens, Usher, Luis Fonsi, Billie Eilish, Alanis Morissette, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Zucchero, Andrea Bocelli, J Balvin, Rita Ora or even Maluma participated in this charity event that has collected over $ 50 million.