this object that her brother was recovered on the shooting

Eight seasons of devotion to “Game of Thrones” and everything stops, for the actors as for the fans ! By chance, Emilia Clarke, the valiant Daenerys Targaryen, has been able to keep a souvenir. A pretty anecdote that she told to the BBC Radio 2, Tuesday march 3, 2020.

Without being able to climb on the iron throne, the Mother of Dragons left Westeros and left Drogon in pain. The actress who plays the main role, Emilia Clarke, has not turned the page of the seven kingdoms that she has been through over a decade of production. After this final controversymany members of the team were keen to keep the memory of the series médiévalo-fantastic. The “mad queen” of the last few episodes had dreamed, in vain, to keep his long blonde wig as she admitted on the red carpet of the Emmy Awards in September 2019 : “I have not recovered the wig ! I said to myself : ‘But yet my hair !‘”

Targaryen until the end

The actress of 33-year-old has reiterated his attempt by throwing his sights on another object of a cult : “I wanted to keep the dragon eggs good blood, but they to me have not given ! I think that the whole world has put the hand on something but for me, I’ve managed to take anything.“Just lost ! It is thanks to his brother, on the board, that the british actress has been able to fulfill her vow.

A ton of fun, she has revealed the story at the microphone of the BBC Radio 2 : “It is exasperating how much I’m a girl, I did nothing, I have complied with the rules ! However, my brother genius, who also worked on the series on the side of the technique, gave me the best Christmas gift of all time. In one of the battle scenes of ‘Game of Thrones’, it took one of the flags of the house Targaryen.“This unexpected donation was able to make it more sensitive than Jon Snow will have succeeded : “When I found this Christmas gift, I burst into tears !“