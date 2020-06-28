this photo of adorable Khloé child with his father !

In the History of its account of Instagram, Kim Kardashian has shared a photo of adorable her sister Khloé to her dad, on the day of your birthday !

This Saturday, June 27, the family Kardashian has shed light on Khloé. The reason for this ? The latter celebrated its 36 years. For the occasion, Kim Kardashian has given to know shots really adorable of his little sister on the social networks.

In a first time, Kim Kardashian has also posted photos of Khloé surrounded by the children of the family. She appears with her most beautiful smile and seems very happy surrounded by so much love. But this is not all.

Kim Kardashian has unveiled a cliché too cute for his little sister. We see the blonde as a child, in the arms of her father, Robert Kardashian. A memory adorable that seems to have made the youngest of the family of nostalgia.

As a reminder, the man died of cancer several years ago. Their children also paid tribute to very often in the social networks. Your dad it seems that a big part of the lack.

Kim Kardashian made a beautiful declaration of love to his little sister

In your account of Instagram, Kim Kardashian has also written an adorable message to her little sister. And the least we can say is that it has not failed to touch the main interested.

In effect, the candidate of the reality tv has been entrusted to : “Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul! Thank you for always being positive and caring, and always take care of all over the world. You are so faithful” .

Kim Kardashian has also added : “and you care so much of everything in the world around you. Your light shines and I feel very proud to be his sister. I love you for always ! Happy birthday to you “ .

For its part, the blonde said : “Wow best title of the world ! Aww thanks Keeks ! The curious thing about the picture lol I love you too ! Hands in the air ! Make the party ! “ . The wife of Kanye West had harvested more than 2 million “likes” with his photo.

