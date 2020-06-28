this photo of adorable your child with Khloé !

In the History of its account of Instagram, Kendall Jenner shared a photo really adorable when she is shown a child with his sister Khloé !

This Sunday, June 28, Kendall Jenner has posted a new photo in your account of Instagram. In fact, it has been known a photo of her older sister Khloé Kardashian with her at his side.

In the title of this photo, Kendall Jenner has also written : ” Happy birthday sister. “ to be translated by ” Happy birthday to my sister.” On the other hand, it was a couple of hours of delay.

Khloé Kardashian has made it celebrated his birthday this Saturday, June 27. She celebrated her 36 years. On the occasion, many of the members of his family wished him a beautiful birthday as Kendall Jenner. This is also the case of Kim Kardashian.

In your account of Instagram, she said : “Happy birthday to you the most beautiful soul ! Thank you for always being positive and caring, and always take care of all over the world. You are so faithful “ .

Khloé Kardashian receives a lot of messages from his family

The sister of Kendall Jenner also added : “One cares so much of everything in the world around you. Your light shines and I am so proud to be your sister. I love you for always ! Happy birthday to you “ .

For its part, Kylie Jenner has also left a little message her sister Khloé. She confided in the social networks : ” I love you for a long time ! The best sister, mother, and wife, this world would not be the same without you “ .

Her mom, Kris Jenner, has written : “You are a daughter, an aunt, a confidant, a sister amazing. You’re also a perfect mom. I am very proud of you. Thank you for being a beautiful ray of sunshine in my life.

Finally, the mother of the family Kardashian has also revealed : “I love you so much ! Oh, and did I mention that you were aussi beautiful from the inside than from the outside ? “ . Beautiful words that have pleasure the beautiful blonde.

