This photo of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner it is worthy of a horror movie

Twitter As paralyzed, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner observe from afar the welcoming ceremony of the State visit of the american president.

INTERNATIONAL – u.s. president Donald Trump began Monday, June 3, his State visit to the United Kingdom. He was welcomed with his wife Mélania by queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham palace, for a ceremony with great pomp.

But rather than dwell on the head of the american State and the monarch, a photographer is fun to take a picture of Ivanka Trump, the daughter of the u.s. president, alongside her husband, Jared Kushner. In this photo, they are seen to follow the ceremony from a window of the palace, the face closed. Disturbing.

For some users, the similarity with the scary twins in the film of Stanley Kubrick’s “Shining” is striking.