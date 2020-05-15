This photo of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner it is worthy of a horror movie

INTERNATIONAL – u.s. president Donald Trump began Monday, June 3, his State visit to the United Kingdom. He was welcomed with his wife Mélania by queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham palace, for a ceremony with great pomp.
But rather than dwell on the head of the american State and the monarch, a photographer is fun to take a picture of Ivanka Trump, the daughter of the u.s. president, alongside her husband, Jared Kushner. In this photo, they are seen to follow the ceremony from a window of the palace, the face closed. Disturbing.
For some users, the similarity with the scary twins in the film of Stanley Kubrick’s “Shining” is striking.
“I didn’t know that we were shooting a remake of “the Shining”! Terrifying!”.
“It’s like “Shining”, but more scary!”.
“The twins frightful of “Shining” are back!”
And for those who have forgotten, here is what they look like.
Others have compared this film with scenes from “nightmare” or horror films.
“This photo, this is exactly what resemble my nightmares.”
“It’s all right from a scene from the movie “The Others” (“Others”).
“It is difficult to imagine what message Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner want to send. Is this a call for help? A warning?”
Thousands of demonstrators are expected on Tuesday 4 may on the streets of London to oppose the coming of Donald Trump. The mayor of the city, Sadiq Khan, violently criticized by the tenant of the White House, gave the right of the protesters to fly the famous Baby Trump, a blimp, giant, representing the head of State in a diaper.
