this photo of Ryan Reynolds in his underwear, tattooed and belly overfed that they can’t forget… This is hilarious

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are one of the couples most glamorous under the sun in Hollywood… But their duo is also full of humour and self-deprecating. One does not zoom the other. Whatever the occasion a birthday, a declaration of love or a movie, they reveal their complicity and they don’t hesitate to nicely clasher through social network interposed. It is once again the case with the recent publication of a photo of the actor. Ryan Reynolds appears to be lying on the conveyor belt of a checkout of a super market. Wearing a simple bathing suit and a tee-shirt fluo, he unveils her legs and arms bare on which to deploy a few tattoos. A position that is unflattering, which is the result of a photo-montage on which the head of the interpreter Deadpool has been affixed. Face smoothed, hair gominée come subtly develop this false image made by a certain ronaldmcdonkey. And if it was thought that the stars were little attention to the posts about Blake Lively shows us the opposite. The actress, who was spotted this assembly, has decided to respond with his legendary self-derision… Without hesitating to show her husband. It legend :” Please stop stealing my photos “. What do the fans who are quick to send a rain of comments while pointing to the complicity that binds the couple :” No doubt, they were meant to meet “,” I’ve always thought that Ryan Reynolds had a body more sculpted than that “” Oh my god this is hilarious, I love Blake Lively… she has a sense of humor interstellar “.

At the end of the month of April, Blake Lively shared a story shifted to her husband. It was discovered then Ryan Reynolds took a photo in close-up leaving it to collect mini hair tied with an elastic band at the birth of his neck. The actress stated : “then I defy you to forget this each time that you will see for the rest of eternity “. Anything to break his image, and sit a little more in the battle humorous that they were engaged since years. They are not about to bury the hatchet.

