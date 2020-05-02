This photo proves that prince Charles has beaten with the lover of the princess Diana James Hewitt?

Prince Charles and princess Diana were married in a lavish wedding ceremony in 1981. But their love story didn’t look like a fairy tale, because their marriage was riddled business. The princess of Wales said she was devastated after learning that the prince saw his old flame, Camilla Parker Bowles, and then admitted to having his own adventure.

At one point, Diana confronted Camilla, now the duchess of Cornwall, at a party. But we have never heard of prince Charles who had had encounters passionate with romantic partners of Diana. Well now, a photo has been dug out of the prince of Wales and former lover of Diana, James Hewitt, raises questions about this.

Left: Prince Diana | WPA / Pool / ., to right: James Hewitt | Steve Finn / .

The story of princess Diana with her riding instructor James Hewitt

During his interview at the bomb Panorama, Diana spoke of her husband’s infidelity by saying, “well, we were three in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”

She also revealed that when her marriage to the future king collapsed, she and Hewitt had an intimate relationship.

Diana and a former cavalry officer home have continued their liaison during the five years from 1986 to 1991. Diana confessed that she was “in love” Hewitt “, but that she was very disappointed”. He and the princess are separated after having been deployed to serve in the Gulf war and the media found out what was going on between them.

Is it that this proves that Hewitt and prince Charles fought?

Prince Charles (no. 3) and James Hewitt (no. 2) | Kent Gavin / Mirrorpix / .

Although there has been no revelations on prince Charles face-to-face with Hewitt after his liaison with Diana became public, a photo of them playing against each other during a polo match surfaced.

The Express noted that the photo was taken by photographer Kent Gavin on July 16, 1991. The two men seem to be in a fierce battle, and now looking back, some wonder if Charles had some negative feelings against Hewitt because he was with Diana even if the prince was wrong with Camilla.

Some have also asked if Hewitt and Charles had exchanged words or had a real argument on that day, but the only evidence of their fight was on the ground.

The team of Hewitt ended up winning the match 4-1.

Rumours that Hewitt was the father of prince Harry

Princess Diana and prince Harry | Collection John Shelley / Avalon / .

Other questions are swirling for years that James Hewitt is the biological father of prince Harry. However, this is something that Diana and Hewitt have denied. They have each said that their affair had started only in 1986, two years after the birth of prince Harry.

In its recordings, recorded in secret, Diana explained that his marriage and that of Charles are really deteriorated after the birth of their second son. She said that they could not even agree on a name. But it is Diana who has earned to give to her two boys their names.

“[Charles] wanted Albert and Arthur, and I said no. Too old!” Diana revealed. She added that the prince of Wales had had his word to say, because she “chose William and Harry, but Charles did the rest”.

The birth name of prince William is William Arthur Philip Louis, while prince Harry is Henry Charles Albert David.

The prince and princess separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996.

Read more: The thing heartbreaking that prince Harry has seen it before you know that prince Charles cheated on princess Diana with Camilla