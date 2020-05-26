This platform raises $ 100 million for the stars you give of course

A course of the cinema of David Lynch ? Tennis lessons virtual taught by Serena Williams ? The concept of the platform MasterClass has of what to seduce. In exchange for a monthly subscription of 16.67€ , the service provides access to 85 lectures by celebrities from many disciplines. To name a few, we may as well join Martin Scorsese, Jodie Foster, Hans Zimmer, Gordon Ramsay, Natalie Portman, or even Garry Kasparov.

A period of great splendour for educational sites

The startup california has just raise $ 100 million of new funding. The idea is to use them to develop internationally. For the time being, the customer base is located primarily in the United States and some other countries because the courses are in English. The service should also improve the content in itself because it has already been the subject of criticism, some judging it to be a little too superficial.

The pandemic of sars coronavirus is a surrogate for distance education. This is confirmed for MasterClass to believe its president and co-founder David Rogier, interviewed by Forbes :” There are weeks that we are doing 10 times what we did last year in terms of revenue “, he says.

On the side of investors, there is also very confident on this formula in the image of Deborah Quazzo of GSV Ventures :” It is an idea of investment in which we believe. It was Hollywood meets Harvard. Online education has not been compelling enough until now, and has not experienced the same success as the movies or the series. “

Remains to be seen whether this trend is linked to the containment will increase over time. The figures are impressive. According to a study of the sociaté Algolia particular in the France and the United States, the volume of research of educational sites has increased to 1185 % in the period from 12 January to 28 march.