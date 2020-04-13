This poster event UFC “Fight Island” is amazing, with “The ghost of Ben Askren”

The world of MMA has seen difficult times recently with the current situation of the COVID-19 and the cancellation of UFC 249, but there is light at the end of the tunnel.

After having played our role, and helped to flatten the curve of the coronavirus with the rest of the world, the UFC will look to return to the action and to launch some of the best fights imaginable. This is because the president of UFC, Dana White, is in the process of building a “Fight Island” official somewhere in the middle of the ocean, that looks hilarious to something out of a movie of Bruce Lee.

Fortunately, a poster of the event has already been achieved for the UFC “Fight island”. This may look like a card selection Coachella, but this is simply amazing. Take a look at the courtesy of the personality of Twitter, Ariel Helvani, who has his own game on the portion of Saturday’s card, UFC “Fight Island” with Nemesis arch and journalist for ESPN, Ariel Helwani.

We know that this is weird, but what else should we talk about?

Joking aside, there is a very good fighting on the three-day event. It seems a little dangerous to organize Khabib Nurmagomedov against Tony Ferguson at Day 1, given that the game has failed to materialize five times just as disappointing, but it would be a hell of a way to start the festivities of “Fight Island”.

Fight fans can also see two sets of fighting trilogy on day 2, while Stipe Miocic faces Daniel Cormier for the heavyweight title and Amanda Nunes defends his crown bantamweight female against the champion of flyweight Valentina Shevchenko. Day 3 will feature a rematch between the queen of weight-straw UFC Weili Zhang, and Joanna Jedrzejczyk, the return of Anthony “Rumble” Johnson, and concludes with a confrontation light between Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje.

Let’s just hope that no one will really feed the sharks.

In case you are not satisfied with the confrontations already discussed, and see a few of the attractions most interesting to “Fight Island” below:

What say you, Maniacs? Is this event UFC “Fight Island” for three days would be chaos and the reports of recent?

Ring the bell!