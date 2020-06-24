this role has changed her life !

Henry Cavill is now an actor of renown. You are confident in the role that radically changed his life !

If Henry Cavill is so popular today, it is thanks to his incredible performance. Here the role that radically changed his life ! MCE TV tells you everything in detail !

Henry Cavill is a happy man. It was a massive success at the professional level. He has achieved make a good reputation with the fans that are anxious to see it in the cinema.

The famous actor from the series the Witcher is available on Netflix it is proud to have put on the costume of Superman. And he was not going to leave it :

“Don’t worry, I’m not going to abandon my role of Superman“therefore, assigned. However, he has changed his old suit for a heavy armor to fight the monsters in The Witcher !

This week, Henry Cavill has agreed to talk about this role that changed his life ! Let’s talk about the actor has, therefore, given the desire to pursue their dreams !

Is Patrick Stewart. And Henry Cavill what I admire a lot. Before he became Superman on the big screen, she met her own hero at an audition in the theatre. It was in 2003.

Henry Cavill :” This has given me a great strength,”

So it is with the emotion that the actor has discussed with Patrick Stewart by video conferencing.

Henry Cavill has he talked about this hearing stressful :” You and I met many years ago (…) I was incredibly nervous at the idea of going to a hearing in front of an actor of his caliber. “

“I had spent weeks learning my lines, and by the time I entered, I’m so stressed out that I missed the hearing. I’ve forgotten how to act. And so I went. “

“And then I realized that I could do better. So I’m back, and you gave me to say : “I’m so glad that you are back’. This has given me strength throughout my career, and I have never forgotten. “

