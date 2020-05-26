this selfie of the sisters that puts everyone in agreement !

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian are very close. The two sisters have a selfie together, and they resemble each other a lot !

The two stars of the reality tv show often set in Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Then, their two daughters, Stormi and Chicago get along very well and they post pictures of their girls together. Physically, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian are very much alike. As well, a few hours ago, they are fun to put on makeup the same and the result is incredible. Moreover, fans were surprised by the resemblance between the two stars.

Kylie Jenner looks a lot like Kim Kardashian !

Kylie Jenner makeup Kim Kardashian on a Youtube video and it has unveiled the result on social networks. As well, a few hours ago, the starlet has posted a selfie with Kim and they resemble each other like two drops of water. In fact, they have the same makeup and one could believe that they are twin sisters. In any case, in the photo, Kim and Kylie look very complicit, and they are well fun to put on makeup the same way. For their part, the fans loved this new photo.

See this publication on Instagram A publication shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) the 21 Jan. 2020 at 2 :19 am PST

Fans of Kylie Jenner love it when the latter spends time with the family. Thus, they have left many messages on her new photo with Kim Kardashian. Many believe that the two stars are very similar. “You look like exactly the same the two of you in this photo “ said a fan. “You are the same “ said another fan. It is clear that the resemblance is striking, and this has been a great surprise to the fans. In any case, the photo has caused a sensation since the star has received more than 3.5 million likes.

