this sentence murders in the midst of a crisis of the yellow vests

Their every move is now scrutinized. Since the beginning of the health crisis, the tensions between Emmanuel Macron and Edouard Philippe appear stronger than ever. The president of the Republic no longer hesitate to disavow his Prime minister in public, causing a weakening of the pairing executive. The disagreement is such that now the future of Edouard Philippe at the head of the government seems more than uncertain.

It must be said that the head of government in office for the last three years, has faced many storms, that it is with the epidemic of Covid-19, the pension reform, or even the crisis of the yellow Vests. At this time, tensions with Emmanuel Macron were also palpable, but for very different reasons, as recounted in Le Point, may 13. In fact, if today Edouard Philippe was acknowledged as one of the faces of the crisis (he was walking past Emmanuel Macron in an opinion poll), it is his absence that the head of State was accused at the time of the yellow Vests. “There is not enough, I do everything !”, said the president of the Republic at the peak of the crisis.

In withdrawal since the beginning of the déconfinement

Since the beginning of the déconfinement, on the 11th of may last, Edouard Philippe has yet made the choice to go back to its technical initial : that of the withdrawal. The Prime minister would prefer to now act in the shadows. According to his entourage, interviewed by Le Parisien, he is “in the pure management” and

