THIS SIGHTING OF EMMA WATSON CONFIRMS THAT SHE IS STILL ENGAGED

Emma Watson has photographed again in the company of Leo Robinton, which suggests that she is still engaged to the American entrepreneur.

The paparazzi from the Daily Mail immortalized them as they went for drinks in the Primrose Hill area of ​​London, then as they consumed them sitting on a park bench.

A kiss has not popped up, but there are a couple of cute shots where they look into each other’s eyes and as he puts his hands on her shoulders or Leo opening the car door for her.

Emma Watson had been seen in the company of Leo Robinton more than a year ago, exactly in October 2019. At that time it was not known who he was, but that time a kiss was photographed that left no doubt about the status of the relationship.

In April 2020, the British tabloids had managed to uncover the identity of the entrepreneur and a source had added that the story was already serious, so much so that the actress had introduced him to her parents Jacqueline and Chris.

The insider added that, in an effort to protect privacy, Leo Robinton had removed himself from all social media.