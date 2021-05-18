CELEBRITIES

THIS SIGHTING OF RITA ORA AND TAIKA WAITITI JUST SEEMS TO CONFIRM THAT THEY ARE A COUPLE

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi were pinched for the first time by paparazzi and the photos seem to confirm the rumors that have been going around for almost a month, that is, that they are dating.

The 30-year-old singer and 45-year-old director were spotted yesterday, Sunday, May 16, going for lunch together in Sydney.

In the pictures, she can be seen walking towards the restaurant, he held her arm around her shoulders, and once they sat at the table, they put their hand together.

The spark between Rita Ora and Taika Waititi would have been set in Australia, where they are for two different projects: the artist is coach/judge of the local version of The Voice, while the Oscar winner is shooting the film Thor: Love and Thunder.

The singer herself launched the clue about the new couple alert last April, namely a photo inside a slideshow posted to her Instagram account in which Taika Waititi – with her face partly covered by a hat, but recognizable – clutches her in a hug.

Meanwhile, a source at The Sun recently spoke about this possible celebrity love: “They’ve been a couple since early March – but they keep the relationship out of the spotlight – the insider said – All their friends know about the relationship. They’re really taken from each other.”

Rita Ora’s last love was another director: Romain Gavras, who shot music videos for artists such as Kanye West and Jay-Z. They were together from 2019 to early 2021.

Taika Waititi would instead be separated from ex-wife and filmmaker Chelsea Winstanley, with whom he has two daughters.

