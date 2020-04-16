This site turns your selfies into paintings of the Renaissance

You are ready to see you transformed·e·s painting of the Renaissance ? The artist Samo Neet has done for you, by creating an artist-in algorithm by the name of “‘VE Gahaku” and a site that generates classical paintings from your photos. You simply upload one of your selfies by clicking on the “Try it now”. Then, you have the choice between several graphics styles, traits are more pronounced or more sanitized, for example.

For fun, we tested with a few of our favorite celebs and Joe Exotic (which is not one of our favourite stars, do not abuse) : Timothée Chalamet, Booba, Scarlett Johansson, Rihanna, Beyoncé, Idris Elba… According to the designer, no photo is stored in its server and sold to for villainous, as many applications of the same type.