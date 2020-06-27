This small phrase that blurs the tracks on your love life

People and royalty

The alleged girlfriend of the star, the actress Alia Shawkat has made a big revelation this week.

It is a soap opera that has lasted from the month of February and is a passionate fan of the tabloids. Noticed more than once, on the arm of Brad Pitt, Alia Shawkat was seen as the new bride of the tall and blonde. The output, therefore, Jennifer Aniston, the actor, therefore, was, according to several u.s. media, in couple with the actress of 31 years.

Also read > Brad Pitt : A video shocking to her new friend Alia Shawkat to the surface again

On the side of the two people in question, it was the radio silence until now. Which of course further fueled the theory.

Just friends

Except that here, Alia Shawkat, gave an interview to Vulture this week, and she categorically denies any romantic relationship with the one she refers to as a” friend. “

” It is not as a couple. We are just friends “she wanted to make pretty strict.

Also read > That Alia Shawkat, the actress appeared several times on the arm of Brad Pitt ?

A revelation that will surely be a lot to talk about, Brad Pitt to be one of the single most coveted on the planet. And who knows, maybe finally see Brad to reunite with Jennifer Aniston ? The fans, which would be, in any case, are met.