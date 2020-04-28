This song Liam Payne does not pass with bisexual

The song” Both Ways “former member of One Direction drew the ire of the internet users. The title reveals an image fantasy of bisexuality.

This Friday, December 6, Liam Payne presented his first solo disc,” LP1“. However, one of the titles that make up the album is already controversy on the web. In the song, which is translated in French by ” two-way “, the singer tells the story of a woman attracted as much by men as by women. Everything starts normally. However, the longer the title continues and more Liam Payne describes bisexuals as being especially… eager for sex several. ” She loves the taste of it all. To many, we call it foreplay. No, no, no. I do not discriminate. Brings it all home to me“, sings the 26 year old artist. And the result will crescendo on amalgam :” I love the way excite you, change lanes like a Bugatti. This is nothing other than the chance that I was involved, yes. I return this body headlong, I’m falling behind. I would like to take this body as if it was our last meal“says the british singer.

A fetishism of bisexuality

On Twitter, many users did not like to hear the words of “Both Ways” which, according to some, hypersexualisent bisexual women.

as a bisexual woman, it was extremely uncomfortable reading the lyrics to ‘both ways’ by liam payne. he openly fetishizes the fact that a woman likes boys and girls, and he even mentions bi women in threesomes which furthers the stereotype that all bi ppl are only into that. pic.twitter.com/I9ovfDrPqq — 𝐚𝐥𝐲 (@alysscorpio) December 6, 2019

” As a bisexual woman, it made me extremely uncomfortable to read the words of “Both Ways” by Liam Payne. It fétichise openly the fact that women love the men and women and is even mentioned women bi in the plans to three, which reinforces the stereotype according to which all persons bi like that “, tweeted this user.

As a bisexual woman, I find Liam Payne’s fetishising of my sexuality disgusting. He’s perpetuating a SUPER harmful stereotype about bi women being overly sexual and sexual objects and I wanna know what made him think this was okay in 2019 pic.twitter.com/40MJAzAOaq — Pau (@thrumoonlight) December 6, 2019

” As a bisexual, I find that the way that has Liam Payne of fetishizing my sexuality is disgusting. It perpetuates a stereotype very dangerous, that all bisexual women have a sex life overflowing and that they are sexual objects. I’d like to know what could be made to believe that it was ok to write it in 2019. “wrote this to another user of Twitter.

For Meg Murphy, a member of the association Bi-Pride UK” this is not the place of a man straight talk problems of the bi, unless they have lived the experience or that it is an active support, but from what I know, Liam Payne has never been an avid supporter of the LGBT community “, as reported by the BBC. Interviewed in the latest issue of our magazine, available in newsstands, Liam Payne, however, is income on its relationship with the LGBT community and on the holidays he was doing with his gay friends when he was a teenager.

Liam Payne is not the only artist to receive a storm of criticism after the treaty of bisexuality. Last year, Rita Ora had to apologize to the public after several musicians LGBT had been accused of exploiting the image of bisexuality and belittling the relationships between people of the same sex, in the title “Girls” in collaboration with Cardi B, Bebe Rexha, and Charli XCX.

