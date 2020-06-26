This summer, Zac Efron, makes us travel with her new series of Netflix

It was not necessary most to be convinced : a series with Zac Efron who travels the planet, available from the month of July on Netflix. A program that we’re going to put on a show !

Are you dreaming of adventure ? Get ready for the ride of your life ! The actor Zac Efronthat was discovered in 2006 in the favorite movie of an entire generation, High School Musicalback on the small screen in a new series of Netflix ! After having played the famous serial killer Ted Bundy in the movie Very Evil, Terribly Evil and Vile, he will now play the adventurers. The streaming platform, has recently submitted four photographs to advertise its next original program : The feet on the Floor with Zac Efron (Down to the Ground with Zac Efron in the original version). And you’re not going to be able to go without it !

The feet on the Floor with Zac Efron : go on an adventure with the actor on the screen

Zac Efron in the combination of the beekeeper, Zac Efron in the midst of the sea, Zac Efron, who enjoys a massage of the chakras, I kneaded the dough… In a pair of images, Netflix has managed to stir our curiosity ! With its new original program, which is a the mix between a reality show and a docu-seriesthe platform invites us to go on a journey with the actor The Greatest Showman. This last, examine the ground in the search of sustainable lifestyles, and healthy. Then it follows through in the world, where it will be of interest to a wide variety of activities, all accompanied by “the expert in well-being,” Darin Olien, who, according to Google, is a specialist in the super-exotic food, married to Eliza Cuts that one can discover in the series Scrubs.

For enjoy Zac Efron in the beachin the jungle, or a beekeeper, you will have to wait July 10, 2020the date on which the series is available on Netflix. It can already be stated that Theis feet on the Ground with Zac Efron will be part of our top series binge-watcher this summer !

