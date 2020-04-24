This surprising link between Britney Spears and the docu Netflix “Tiger King” shocks the Canvas

People and royalty

Photos of the pop star surfacing again after the release of the stunning documentary on the streaming platform.

This is the docu-series of superlatives. Wild animals in captivity, deep America and rednecks mule, drugs of any kind, policy, rules and regulations of account, manipulation and murderous impulses… the last “true crime” Netflix is so surreal that it is surprising to ask whether there is not a “mockumentary” way This Is Spinal Tap between two of the seven episodes.

But no, the routes that crossed of the owners of zoo, Joe Exotic, Doc Mantle and activist Carole Baskin are beautiful and well anchored in reality. And the Canvas was not out of surprises : out of nowhere, Britney Spears was added to this unlikely array named Tiger King.

“Tiger Queen “

It turns out that the pop icon, 38-year-old has worked with two of the protagonists of the docu in the years 2000. A photo of the interpreter of “Toxic” is installed alongside the owner of Big Cat Rescue in 2002 has been posted on Twitter, still in shock. Doc Mantle, he has provided the tiger for his performance in cult of the “I’m a Slave 4 U” at the VMAs in 2001. A show described as” exhilarating, provocative and fearless “at the time. Who would have thought that Tiger King could become even more crazy ?

can we talk about how carole baskin was sitting next to britney spears at the 2002 VMAs pic.twitter.com/JYYk7G0let — 💎 (@heidiwood_) March 30, 2020

I still cant believe doc from tiger king was a part of britney spears im a slave 4 u vmas performance pic.twitter.com/oiy2ViILFH — BitchBeWithYou (@BitchBeWithYou) March 30, 2020

“I can’t believe that Doc of ‘Tiger King’ has participated in the live performance of ‘I’m a Slave 4 U’ at the VMAS “