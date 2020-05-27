this surprising photo where you might see double

On 27 may 1999, 21 years ago to the day, Vanessa Paradis gave birth to her first child, fruit of her love with Johnny Depp : Lily-Rose Depp ! With a father actor who shines in Hollywood and a mother an actress, singer and model, there is no doubt that the beautiful Lily-Rose Depp would also become an artist. And it is now a done thing since the young woman has decided to embrace a dual career in film and modeling, such as his famous mom.

Since 2016, Lily-Rose Depp is the new face of the claw Chanel and is an ambassador for their line of beauty. In a first time invited to attend the parades of the claw, Chanel, Lily Rose Depp is quickly entered fast in the history of the French fashion house. It begins with lend his face for a collection of sunglasses. Presented as a future top renowned as her pretty face like a lot, and she became the muse official a few days before his 17 years in may 2016 and attack directly, by representing the scent-the flagship of the brand: “Chanel n°5” in a revamped version.

Aside from that, the pretty blonde already has several films to his credit namely, “Tusk”, where she gives the reply to his father Johnny Depp, “Planetarium”, alongside Natalie Portman, “The Dancer”, “The faithful Man” with Laetitia Casta or “King” with her ex-boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

Look-alike Vanessa Paradis

Since it is on the front of the media scene, Lily-Rose Depp is often singled out for its striking resemblance with her mom. More proud than ever, the young woman likes moreover to cultivate this resemblance to the extreme… is fun sometimes to put on the old clothes of his mother to give us a hard time.

