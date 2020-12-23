CELEBRITIES

THIS THEORY ABOUT ARIANA GRANDE’S ENGAGEMENT RING WILL MAKE YOU MELT

Posted on

Ariana Grande announced the official engagement with Dalton Gomez by posting a series of photos on Instagram showing the beautiful ring with which the real estate agent has asked her hand.

The jewel is composed of an oval cut diamond and a pearl mounted on a gold band. Fans have a theory about the meaning of the pearl which is really sweet!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

Someone has fished out an old tweet of the singer that dates back to 2014, shortly after the disappearance of her grandfather.

She had posted a photo of a ring with a pearl, writing: ” Grandma had a ring made for me with the pearl from my grandfather’s tie pin. She said he told her in a dream that he would protect me .”

The pearl on the engagement ring could therefore be the same one that her beloved grandmother Marjorie gave her!

To demonstrate this theory there is another tweet from 2018 in which Ariana Grande had published a photo of her grandparents writing: ” Forever and then for a while “.

The 27-year-old added the same words to the post with which she announced the official engagement!

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

25.0K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.6K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.6K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

4.1K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.8K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.5K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.3K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.3K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

1.8K
Games

GRID COMPUTER Game Latest Version Free Download

1.2K
CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm is the victim of a major fire

To Top