THIS THEORY ABOUT ARIANA GRANDE’S ENGAGEMENT RING WILL MAKE YOU MELT

Ariana Grande announced the official engagement with Dalton Gomez by posting a series of photos on Instagram showing the beautiful ring with which the real estate agent has asked her hand.

The jewel is composed of an oval cut diamond and a pearl mounted on a gold band. Fans have a theory about the meaning of the pearl which is really sweet!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

Someone has fished out an old tweet of the singer that dates back to 2014, shortly after the disappearance of her grandfather.

She had posted a photo of a ring with a pearl, writing: ” Grandma had a ring made for me with the pearl from my grandfather’s tie pin. She said he told her in a dream that he would protect me .”

DO YALL REALIZE ARIANAS PEARL ON THE ENGAGEMENT RING IS PROBABLY FROM GRANDPAS TIE PIN THAT NONNA GAVE HER ????? @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/ddUSLFIIHM — mon (@hoqran) December 20, 2020

the pearl on ariana’s engagement ring is from her grandpa’s tie pin IM CRYING 🥺 pic.twitter.com/7btTgVtYHM — cam 🎄 (@gainsarianafans) December 20, 2020

The pearl on the engagement ring could therefore be the same one that her beloved grandmother Marjorie gave her!

To demonstrate this theory there is another tweet from 2018 in which Ariana Grande had published a photo of her grandparents writing: ” Forever and then for a while “.

forever n then some pic.twitter.com/2a9mlNBV4V — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 22, 2018

The 27-year-old added the same words to the post with which she announced the official engagement!