This Thursday on RTL-TVI: goodbye to Paul Walker

At the beginning, the originality of this seventh episode of the famous license, it was based on revenge, as the enemy, neither more nor less than the british actor Jason Statham, whose function was to significantly evolve to make him a new member of the provided ” Fast & Furious “. The actor has even had, with his antagonist played by Dwayne Johnson, his series is derived, ” Fast & Furious : Hobbs and Shaw “, which was so thick at the box office in the last year that a sequel was officially announced in march by The Rock.

” Jason is an actor of rare, that manages to have a cool attitude in all his roles, good, bad, or funny, without that they lose their coherence “, gave the welcome at our pages of Vin Diesel on the film’s release. “It is a wonder to behold. I had asked my fans on Facebook that they wanted to see me work. Statham came first, with more votes than the next three together. “

We trained for a month to realize it, we even had to follow a special training. It was very hard. To be honest, the scenes that we have together have not been the most pleasant to shoot. Because, rare, were of incredible intensity. It was exhausting, intense physical. Fortunately, Jason and I are friends and we have two feet of course of the earth, in real life. Because of that we had to fight with such hatred, that it could come to be lethal !

Fast & Furious 7 “a place apart, it is because he has been upset by the death of Paul WalkerNovember 30, 2013, in a terrible car accident. The film’s release, originally scheduled for 2014, was postponed to the year 2015, and the team did not fail to pay tribute to the actor, who was replaced by a couple of scenes for his brothers Cody and Caleb. Just before the end credits, a farewell, filmed on the beach with the youngest Cody, the risk of departure of tears, especially that it ends with a final trip in the car, between Wine and a Paul scanned. This death, Diesel only the swallow never :” We all feel your loss… I can’t help to think of the last time I saw Paul. He was in his dressing room, after a scene of dangerous action, I told him : “If I should die, tell them how much we were like brothers. “This is the last time I saw it.

Since then, the franchise has continued on its growth path, adding that in the “Fast & Furious 8,” the bad weight with Charlize Theron. The ninth component is waiting for the arrival of spring. It has been extended to 31 march 2021. And the 10 is already announced for the April 2, 2022 !

