This trend of makeup from the 90’s returned in force and is not expected to

There are several seasons now that the 90s are making a surprising return. Of the podiums to the street, this decade marks the fashion and beauty. Between coloring, vintage pieces, or iconic collaborations down… of This decade the momentum of the trends. Lily-Rose Depp has been one of the first to show a mouth a little boxed in a stroke of the pen the outline of the lips. Later, it was the turn of the eye shadow set without gradient, to make your grand return. This summer, more than ever, we’re not going to go to the side of the gloss. Biberonnée by the culture of the 90’s, Kendall Jenner is entrusted to Teen Vogue not be able to pass this stick is brilliant, it qualifies as a new obsession with beauty. ” I rub the gloss to sublimate my own carnation of lips “. And to continue :” I like to see the gloss instead of matte. And if I don’t have a gloss, I use a lip balm or something like that “. The brightness is, in any case, the advantage of giving a touch of glamor to a makeup minimalist.

The brightness gives the tone

Ended lipsticks or matte in nude shades, the bright dresses of our mouths with a finish that is wet. Looks fresh and moist, it is perfect for summer and creates a mouth of water chewable tablets.

From 2019, Fara Homidi, makeup artist, erected the brightness trend makeup, that we will not pass :” Clear, nude or red. I have the impression that it makes everything more modern and more elegant “. The past month of February, during the Fashion Week in Paris, explained that the woman Off-White is distinguished always by the touch of gloss applied on the lips. A makeup that is an integral part of the look of beauty of the brand. Not a single parade, without the lips of the mannequins are dressed with glitter. Virgil Abloh, the creative head of the label, has made that the brightness of a distinctive brand to present its collections.

Flagship product of course of recess, the brightness is more modern than ever. The brands compete ingenuity to offer textures of light and full of effects. The advanced in the field of beauty makes it more comfortable and less sticky than in the past. Proof if any was needed, the past month of April, Lancôme decided to even re-launch of its iconic Juicy Tubes that had disappeared in the mid-2000s. The house indicates on its website :” You asked for it, the brightness iconic Lancôme is back ! (Re)discover Juicy Tubes Original to a glossy finish and lips hydrated “. Which confirms that 2020 is well placed under the sign of the gloss.

