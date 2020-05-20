This tube Britney Spears is considered the “best first single of all time”

“Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears is considered by the music magazine Rolling Stone as “the greatest debut single of all time”.

The hit of the american singer 38-year-old now has more than 20 years. “This is a manifesto for pop, which announced a new sound, a new era, a new century. But most importantly, a new star,” says Rolling Stone to justify their choice. “Baby One More Time” at the top of the list of “the 100 greatest singles of all time”. “I Want You Back” Jackson 5 and “Anarchy in the u.k.” by the Sex Pistols complete the podium.

Britney Spears was 17 when she released “Baby One More Time”. It is the fifth single of the most sold in the world by a female artist. On the international level, the song occupied the first place in almost all the charts. The song has also been included on several occasions, including by Travis and Fountains of Wayne.