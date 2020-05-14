This tweet strange as Lady Gaga makes the fans completely crazy

According to rumors, Lady Gaga would come out with a new album next September. But the mystery comes to thicken, after the artist posted a tweet very enigmatic.

There are soon three years old, Lady Gaga would pull out his last album in date, Joannethat had marked a turning point in his musical style, with sounds more country. At the end of 2018, it is thanks to the film ” A Star is Born “, voiced by the song ” Shallow “, that the singer with the powerful voice has made it a talking point. For this composition, the latter had been the event during the Oscars, a few months later. The moving performance of the song alongside Bradley Cooper, director and co-star of the film, was immediately back in the annals.

Lady Gaga had also won the statuette for ” Best original song “, and a nomination to the Oscar for “Best actress” (Olivia Colman was sacred).

For several weeks, the rumor that Gaga could release an album of “surprise” in September. A single and a video clip would already be ready. Instead of clarify things, the singer of “Born This Way” has posted a strange tweet : “f “. Just a letter. The sixth of the alphabet. So sixth upcoming album, as interpreted by some. It was not necessary any more for the Little Monsters (the name given to his community of fans) panic even more.

f — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 25, 2019

Some people feel they have decrypted the index of the singer, and already know the name of the next album.

Well that escalated quickly. pic.twitter.com/EJBrPRRrv2 — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) August 26, 2019

Other excited a little too much.

fart pop — henrique 🏳️‍🌈; (@swetnerlover) August 25, 2019

Finally, some see it as a revisit very personal fourth solo album, ARTPOP. To make it short, “fart pop” means ” pop-fart “.

“Pregnant with my next album “

Despite this strange teasingthe new album of Lady Gaga is waiting. Last march, the singer had already announced on Twitter be “pregnant [son] next album “. Many images of her in a recording studio had also been posted on his account Instagram. Proof that the artist is not resting on the huge success of “A Star is Born” (us $ 435 million of revenue) and its soundtrack, which has sold over 6 million copies worldwide, including 300,000 in France.

Photo credit : Netflix