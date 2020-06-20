this type of disability, which could slow down his career !

Millie Bobby Brown has spoken about a very personal issue. His disability, which could slow down his career !

The actress of the strangest Things, Millie Bobby Brown is very sincere. It is he has not hesitated to speak of his disability. MCE TV tells you everything in detail !

Millie Bobby Brown is an excellent actress. It is embodies the role of an iconic character of the series of the strangest Things.

One thing is for sure ! Fans of the strangest Things, like him a lot. They to fully prove to the person that is. But also your personality and selfless.

Millie Bobby Brown did not hesitate, therefore, not to support causes close to your heart. If you understand very well the other, it is precisely because it has had big problems in his youth.

This is what he has entrusted during an old interview. It has been first, he revealed that he had worked hard to get here today.

“This does not happen suddenly, as it may seem. The series was really a stroke of luck, happened after two years of hard work : commercials, auditions, auditions. “

Millie Bobby Brown :” no one stops me “

“I know it sounds crazy, but once I find something that I want to do, no one stops me. If I don’t know how to sew, and I really had a passion for sewing, which is all I’m going to sew. It is also the game. So here I am. ”

Only here, Millie Bobby Brown has suffered the consequences of his disability, his loss of hearing. A very difficult period, because the actress has had a partial hearing loss in one ear.

Internet users believe that, if the young woman who plays very well, it is precisely thanks to the loss of your hearing.

And for a good reason ! According to them, Millie Bobby Brown communicates very well with their expressions. Thing to which she thus replied :

“You you can talk with your visage. It is very easy for someone to say: “I’m crazy. I’m sad. I am angry. And I only have to do with my face “.

