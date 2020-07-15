this version of the WTF for that one has escaped

After Jurassic Park 3 and before the arrival of Jurassic WorldUniversal , had begun to imagine a Jurassic Park 4 where the dinosaurs have been hybrids of humanoids. Concepts arts to be released in 2012.

A version of the WTF, where dinosaurs use weapons

In the afternoon of yesterday, the trilogy Jurassic Park it was completed in TF1, the opportunity to come back on what could have been the direct result of this trilogy. Long before the arrival of Jurassic World in 2015, Universal had started to work in a 4th opus of Jurassic Park since the year 2004. A scenario was in the beginning of its development, but the project was aborted after the arrival of the first concepts with the arts.

As revealed Ain’t It Cool News in 2012, this 4, adventure, a rival company of InGen gets to make the dinosaurs developed from DNA canine and human. These dinosaur-like mutants have been trained to use weapons. A version is not very convincing in the role and even months when you discover the concepts-arts. It is understandable why Universal had finally abandoned the project, the dinosaurs were not dinosaurs.

It should be noted that the concept of the dinosaurs being trained by the human has been included in Jurassic World, where the character of Chris Pratt student vélociraptors. In other places the concept of the competing company, which manufactures of the dinosaurs in their own way should be treated in Jurassic World 3. Recent rumors have announced that the rival company BioSyn Genectics will be in the center of the debate in the next Universal movie.

Did you like this Jurassic Park 4 with mutant dinosaurs ? Responding to the survey and give your opinion in the comments.