this very beautiful tribute to Gigi Bryant !

Kim Kardashian thinks about his friends ! Kobe Bryant died in the beginning of the year with her daughter… Gigi would have been 14 years old. A beautiful tribute on his part…

How sad ! In January, Gigi Bryant dies in a helicopter accident… Kim Kardashian thinks of it. She pays homage with a photo Insta. But also with a nice thought for his mother…

Vanessa Bryant must have a heavy hearttoday. The young woman has lost her husband and her daughter, at the end of January, in an accident… But this may 1st also marks the anniversary of Gigi. How sad…

Kim Kardashian joins therefore his sentence, on this very sad day. The star sends him and his entire force through Instagram. A nice selfie… With bracelets. Bracelets redas those of Gigi.

Because her mother, Vanesse, publishes it as these bracelets… Gigi Bryant adored. For her, it was as well colors of life and love. But the tragic accident of January has broken the life…

Kim Kardashian share the pain of a woman who has lost her husband and her daughter. A beautiful tribute in these difficult days… Especially in this period of confinement. Difficult to be alone at this time…

Kim Kardashian : a tribute to Bryant

Vanessa Bryant should therefore appreciate the gesture. It seems to be in need of support, locked up in her home in Los Angeles… So that his life took a sad turn on the 26th January 2020.

Kim Kardashian thinks so to this little Gigi. The girl would have been 14 years old yesterday, and should have been able to celebrate with her mother… But her father and she have been in an accident helicopter.

We think, therefore, above all to his mother, Vanessa. She was married to Kobe Bryant, knew him since 1999… These bracelets represent more than simple pieces of plastic. They represent the life…

And the love that she bears as her daughter. By his gesture, Kim Kardashian brings a great support to a mother, to a woman sad… We love. But we cry a little, too.

