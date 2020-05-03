This video of Chris Hemsworth gave us a very warm

Actor Chris Hemsworth has revealed on Instagram videos of his exercises sports, all bare-chested. And the Internet has been very (very) hot !

“It was so hot that my t-shirt caught fire. Fortunately, I was wearing my shorts favorite… “ It is with these words that Chris Hemsworth has posted a video of him in full-year athlete on Instagram on October 19.

On the images, we can see the australian actor on a football field, shirtless, lifting weights, But that’s not all. A second video shows it being run in a heat that seems to be stifling, to believe the sweat bead on his biceps.

“If the Australians all look at that, I’m off to the airport “

And users also seem conquered than we are. “If the Australians all look at that, I head for the airport immediately “wrote Karin on Instagram. Jaaaaaydaaaawg just tag his friends, adding : “You thank me later “. “I could watch this exercise throughout the day 😉 “, for his part, assured Diffaulks.

Ca is obviously not the first time that Chris Hemsworth, known to have interpreted Thor in the Marvel comic of the same name, ignites the canvas thanks to videos like this. Last September, the hunk had already published images of him in full-year athlete. He had then commented : “Trying to fight against the iron with Jorge and Zoco by shouting loudly and listening to the dramatic music “.

The brother of Liam Hemsworth

If you go back in time on his account Instagram, we also have a lot of videos and pictures of the same kind.

Christopher Hemsworth is also known for his brother, Liam, also an actor. The latter was also made know to the general public for having been extensively engaged, then separated, then married with the famous singer Miley Cyrus. But the two lovebirds were finally divorced in August last year.

Photo credit : Instagram/Chris Hemsworth.