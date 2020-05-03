This video of Leonardo DiCaprio as a tourist guide in Paris resurfaced, and it is drôlissime

Leornado DiCaprio young, you do not get tired especially when he does the clown in front of the camera.

Out of the archives always the effect. MTV took advantage of the confinement to rummage in his and find a video of Leonardo DiCaprio is improvising tourist guide to Paris. Relayed by the Twitter account TalesFromClickit is very quickly became viral on the social network.The reason for this ? This video dating back to 1995, is quite simply hilarious.

21 years old at the time of this shoot drôlissime, and hardly known to the general public (the flood Titanic has not yet taken place), the young actor offers an improvised visit to Paris, live from the place du Trocadéro. This excerpt is the introduction to his interview for the channel, a guest to talk about his role in Basketball Diaries. Real clown in front of the camera, this archive is as we like it, refreshing and unexpected. Like Leonardo DiCaprio in mode comic.

