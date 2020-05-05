This video of Leonardo DiCaprio by train to visit Paris is adorable

Leonardo DiCaprio was not always a global superstar that we know. Before they may be considered as one of the greatest actors of his generation, he was a young talent amount, playing a pretty boy in most of his films. It is found in a video filmed 25 years ago !

The guided tour of Leonardo DiCaprio in Paris

An old video is back on YouTube : this is a short documentary produced by MTV in 1995. At the time, or Romeo + Juliet (1996) or Titanic (1997) are still out. Leonardo DiCaprio was then 21 years and ensures the promotion of the film Basketball Diaries.

He said that he was in Paris to shoot some scenes and took the opportunity to take a guided tour of the city of light. One finds the actor trying to do Kung Fu moves in front of the Louvre, or discover the place du Trocadero in front of the Eiffel Tower. What is most funny is to see the passers-by, more intrigued by the camera than by the actor himself. In fact, at the time nobody knows Leonardo DiCaprio.

The notice of Leonardo DiCaprio on the France

The actor explains : “What I think of Paris ? I find that it is like New York except that it is much older and much more beautiful. This is the city where we find the most culture in the world I think. I love the people here, I think they are cool.”

The love story in Leonardo DiCaprio and France continues. Recall that the actor has the habit of to spend a holiday in France on his yacht near Saint-Tropez every year. It was also possible to see Corsica.

A passion for France, which has started on the filming of Basketball Diaries ?