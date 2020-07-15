This video of Leonardo DiCaprio fact hallucinate the internet

Leonardo DiCaprio is an amazing actor. Their actions tend to get very good reviews. From Injuries secret up Once upon a Time in Hollywoodpassing by Titanic, Aviator, Creation, The Revenant or The Wolf of Wall Streetthe actor of 45 years leaves few people indifferent. And it is, precisely, the film of Martin Scorsese, The Wolf of Wall Street, that is back in the front of the stage.

A video posted at the end of June 2020 by the website The Film Freewathere is a splash amazing on Twitter, with more than two million views. Is the preparation of Leonardo Di Caprio, before a scene of the movie. The change of expression of the oscar-winning actor for The Revenant fascinating to internet users. It is true that the change of environment is quite amazing. But this dear Leo is an actor, right ? What could be more natural to put it in the film so that when it is running ? This is what some people have been put in place in the comments, without subtracting importance to the qualities of the actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

If this brief snippet fascinates and it was not enough to convince you, we recommend the long version of the behind the scenes The wolf of Wall Streetpremiere of the film in 2013, which shows all the palette of the american actor. Or not.

