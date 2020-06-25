this video rant is hilarious

Britney Spears does not like to interrupt in the middle of the video recording to instagram, and this, even by his partner Sam Asghari. Check out their new hilarious video.

The interpreter Toxic it is really full of surprises. She wanted to send a video message to the LGBT community that supported her since the beginning of his career. Therefore, it is in it that Britney Spears has made a video. But here, in the middle of the shots, the pop star made a stop by his partner Sam Asghari.

And his unexpected reaction is simply hilarious. She started to scream!”Baby, don’t say anything !“ as you can see in the video above.

In his message of gratitude, the star said :

To all my friends from the community. To bring as much passion to everything you do, he explained. Thanks to you, I’ve spent the best nights of my life. I love you so much it hurts me !

In the united States, the month of June is “Pride month”. During this period, many of the events and events which are organized to increase public awareness of the LGBTQ community, who suffer from discrimination.

This message of the “The queen“as he is known to his fans LGBTQ, therefore, the fall of the tang.

On the other hand, the united States, the supreme Court has decided that it would be illegal to discriminate against homosexuals or trans people in their place of work. A good step forward in this month of Pride !

To discover the famous video of Britney Spears, we will see in the video at the top of the article.