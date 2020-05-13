This video wacky Arnold Schwarzenegger should convince you to stay home

People and royalty

To cope with the confinement and the coronavirus, the actor is in very good company.

A trio of hyper accomplice. To face the era of containment which is presented to us, Schwarzy, 72 years of age, can count on two allies of size : his ass and his pony. Filmed in his living room on 16 march, the former governor of California, Whiskey and Lulu have shown that staying at home was beautiful and the good.

“Stay home as long as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons. We are doing it all together. (…) After 65 years, it is not necessary to go out in California, so we stay at the house and we eat here “, insisted Terminator, feeding in turn its two beasts in tow.

The video completely WTF has even caught the eye of Laeticia Hallyday, who has called the sequence” best tweet of the day “.