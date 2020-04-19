“This virus is killing African-Americans “

The american singer Beyoncé made a surprise appearance, in the night from Saturday to Sunday, during the benefit concert One World: Together at Home, co-hosted by Lady Gaga. If she has not sung, unlike his sisters and brothers, the native of Houston, Texas, has held a political speech, pointing the finger at the excess mortality in the african-american community in the midst of the crisis of the sars coronavirus.
“African-Americans are disproportionately the proportion of workers who do not have the luxury of being able to stay at home. The african-american community has been, on the whole, severely hit by the crisis. The virus is killing black people at an alarming rate in the United States,” said Beyoncé.
The singer of 38 years old is based on an account from health authorities in his hometown which shows that within Houston city 57% of deaths resulting from Covid-19 are African-American, while this community represents only 22.5% of the city.
“We are celebrating the real heroes”
Beyoncé has, the more widely celebrated “the real heroes, those who make the ultimate sacrifice to allow us to be safe and sound, fed and in good health”. Especially the doctors, nurses and all health care providers “who work away from their family, taking care of our own”.
“We would also like to thank all those who work in the food industry, in the services of delivery and distribution of the mail, in the collection of waste”, she added.
“I know it’s hard but be patient, stay brave, stay positive, keep the faith and continue to pray for our heroes,” concluded the singer.