This was not the real hair of Chris Hemsworth in the first film ‘Thor’

The hair is an important element for some of the super-heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even if only a few of the men wore their hair at shoulder-length. Thor is the one who has worn his hair the longest, because of the nordic tradition.

Most fans have assumed that when Chris Hemsworth showed up in the role of the God of thunder, the long hair was really his own wicks. It turns out that this has never been the case, according to official sources.

Later, he took the initiative and realized that the use of real hair was a better plan more legitimacy. Maybe that Hemsworth is worried about wearing a wig in all his films, Thor would be assumed as a cop.

Chris Hemsworth has said that he hated to wear the wig Thor in the first film

According to Hemsworth in a video from Entertainment Tonight and referenced on the Reverse, this was a welcome change to have Thor wearing a short hairstyle in Ragnarok. The short hair were all due to the fact that the main character was a prisoner via Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum). Hemsworth said that he felt better to be able to shoot without the hair extensions and heavy.

In a video interview AND he said that putting the wig had required about two hours, which seems a little excessive. Again, to make it perfect, it might be understandable why it would take time in the make-up room.

Having to wear such a thing in conditions probably warm was clearly not fun. No matter if Hemsworth is australian, where the heat is prevalent, wear a long wig in a movie every day for weeks, obviously, is not a picnic.

However, the fans were not happy to see that Thor would not have her locks usual at Ragnarok. As a compromise, it sported a completely different look in the End of the game, while avoiding what it looked like before.

The fans should give a pause to Chris Hemsworth for not wearing the wig Thor?

Because Hemsworth is clearly against the wearing of the wig, the fans might have to give it a break. Few people will probably do it, because they all complained about the fact that Ragnarok had taken the appearance of the comic book of Thor.

Yes, all the purists Marvel want the super-hero is to be authentic rather than more comfortable for the actor. It may be that their point of view is that, since the actor is paid millions of dollars, they have to suffer in wearing the costumes and hair.

Hemsworth realizes, of course, that two hours is a little excessive to play with the hair of Thor. Let’s hope that the department of the hair, the MCU can find a way to make it easier for him, especially in Love and Thunder to come if we go back to long locks.

In the End of the game, however, everyone has seen Thor look less for the wear. After taking the blame for the crack that occurred in Infinity War, Thor has become overweight, bearded and with tangled hair. Since Hemsworth has developed its own tube of beer, it was clear that he was able to do what he wanted while making Thor a complex character, the face of self-doubt.

What kind of hair Thor will there be on the road?

Does anyone know yet what type of hair Hemsworth will be under the name of Thor in Love and Thunder. Nobody even knows if the character will return to his former self, even if Hemsworth is again shredded for the role.

All the possibilities exist. Thor will keep the hair shorter, because many are starting to get used to Hemsworth by creating a new look for the character. Wear shorter hair could be a sign of the own growth of character to overcome the mental illness. Additionally, nobody should forget that he must be aware of and live in the 21st century when all the world does not have long hair.

If Hemsworth continues in some way with the character of Thor, however, fans can request a return to his appearance in the first film. By then, the hair extensions can be a supplement fast without a million edits by hairdressers.