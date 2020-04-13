This was the general table of the Day 1 of the choose MX

The Day 1 of the choose MX has come to its final and exciting matches were in this new format that has driven the mexican soccer, for fans to feel a part of a new modality that seems here to stay.

A total of 46 goals in nine games came within the first day of the league virtual, where Toluca and Santos began to drum tilt your participation.

In turn, Monarchs and Xolos were teams worse than they began the contest.

Of the so-called “4 Large”, Pumas it was the only one that added up to three units, as Chivas matched in the most hot of the week and America and Cruz Azul fell in goleadas.

This is the general table of the Day 1

