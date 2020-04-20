This was the general table of the Day 3 of the chosen MX

He came to his end the Day 3 of the chosen MX and with this, you can begin to see who can be the real protagonists of this online tournament where the 18 teams of the Liga MX.

Leon and Pumas have become the two teams that have dazzled in the beginning of the contest with three wins in three games and only goal difference to the squad “The Beast” is the leader of the contest.

While on the other hand, Cruz Azul and Tigres they have become the real disappointments of the festival. The Machine is the only box with three defeats in the competition and the cats are coming of a brilliant win 0-6 against.

This was the general table

By: Writing Digital The Herald Mexico

