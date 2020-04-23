This was the general table of the Day 4 of the chosen MX

The Day 4 of the choose MX has come to an end and after four games for each bracket will begin to outline the teams that want to be the protagonists of this rising online tournament.

Without a doubt the team that has most surprised is the of the Emeralds of Leon, who by the hand of Nico Sosahave found an important stability and emerge as the leaders of the contest with 12 units, the product of four victories in a row.

While on the other side, the big disappointment of the tournament is called Blue Cross. The Machine does not have a single point in the contest and this is starting to be worrisome because it could reduce the morale of a squad that finished as the leader in the Liga MX.

Equipment such as Atlético San Luis, Puebla and Atlas are shoulders that are surprising in the tournament virtual and are located in positions of the league so far.

And there are just four unbeaten in the tournament: León, San Luis, Toluca, and Puebla.

So goes the general table

“/>

By: Writing Digital The Herald Mexico

hgm

