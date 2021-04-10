This was the love story of Philip of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip of Edinburgh formed one of the longest-running couples in the public eye, being married for 73 years, although we know that their love story was marked by important sacrifices they both had to make along the way in order to be together.

Following this morning’s sensitive event, where the Duke quietly lost his life this Friday, April 9, at 99 at Windsor Castle, we believe it is necessary to relive this love story, one of the most endearing of British royalty.

We dated back to 1939 when Elizabeth fell in love with Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark when she was only 13, they later met again at a meeting at Britannia Royal Naval College, and since then a love of correspondence would begin, as Philip was a cadet at the Royal Naval Academy of Dartmouth.

“Having left the war alive and seen victory, having had the opportunity to rest and refit me, to have fallen completely and unreservedly in love, makes all the personal and even world problems seem small and petty,” Philip wrote in his book of “Philip Eade” on the subject.

And it was not until 20 November 1947 that the couple contracted nuptials at Westminster Abbey that the royal wedding had more than 2000 guests and was officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury and York, the banquet was held at Buckingham Palace.

However, Michael Parker, friend and private secretary of the Duke of Edinburgh said Philip was terribly bored with all royalty obligations, all those formal commitments, and handshakes.

However, for this marriage to take place, Philip had to renounce his Greek and Danish noble titles, and he also had to leave behind his Orthodox Greek religion to convert to the Anglican religion practiced by his wife.

In addition, he adopted the surname Mountbatten, which comes from his mother’s British family, Princess Alice of Battenberg, shortly before his marriage liaison, Philip was appointed Duke of Edinburgh and has since been named “His Royal Highness”.

However, we know well that at first, the union was not well received, because Philip was a foreigner, did not have a financial capital and some of his sisters had married German royals close to the Nazis.

A few years after their marriage, on February 6, 1952, Isabel received the news that would completely change her life; her father, King George VI, had lost her life, which gave rise to the first televised coronation in British history on 2 June 1953.

After the fact, Philip gave up his career in the Navy to be at his wife’s side, without being offered alternatives other than to practice as a consort, which would later cause a crisis between them and spark rumors of infidelity on his part.

Fed up with his protocol role or luxury embellishment, between 1956 and 1957, Philip decided to make a long journey without his wife, but rumors began to proliferate: the prince traveled alone but not only.

He was credited with affairs with Daphne du Maurier, whose husband worked in the prince’s office, the owner of a cabaret and childhood friend, Héléne Cordet, mother of one of his godsons, and Pat Kirkwood, a music star of that time, however, none of these supposed adventures could be proved or confirmed over time.

The couple received their firstborn, Prince Charles, in 1948, two years later, in 1950, Princess Anne, the second daughter of the marriage and who would be their only daughter, arrived, but, they would wait almost a decade to have a son again, as Prince Andrew was born in 1959 and four years later, in 1963, Edward, his last son, would arrive.

However, in 2017, Philip of Edinburgh retired from royal labor and went to live at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, and since then, it was barely seen in public, one of her last appearances was at Lady Gabriella’s wedding at Windsor Castle.

So the English press reports that since then he spoke every day on the phone with Queen Elizabeth II, who lives at Buckingham Palace, and it was not until his illness that on 17 February 2021, a few months after his 100th birthday he was admitted to King Edward VII Private Hospital in London “as a precautionary measure” after “feeling unwell”.

He was once asked about the secret of his long-running marriage and replied “Tolerance is the essential ingredient. The Queen has the quality of tolerance in abundance.”