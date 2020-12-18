This was the public reappearance of Meghan Markle after the news of her abortion

This Sunday the Duchess of Sussex made her first public appearance by surprise after announcing that last summer she lost the baby she was expecting with her husband, Prince Harry, to participate in a special on CNN dedicated to all “anonymous heroes” who have selflessly helped others during the coronavirus pandemic.

Her intervention was made through a video recorded beforehand, in which she appears sitting on a bench in the garden of her house in Montecito, dressed in a lilac blouse and wearing the characteristic disheveled chongo that has become her signature. of identity.

“In a year that has been difficult for everyone, I am very inspired by these stories of compassion in our communities. Throughout the country, people have put aside their own needs to join forces and ensure the well-being of others ”, the Duchess celebrated.

The former actress has applauded, for example, the volunteers who have dedicated themselves to distributing food at home for people who are ill or with fewer resources, as she herself did, accompanied by her husband last April, shortly after settling in. in Los Angeles.