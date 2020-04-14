This was the reaction of Lionel Messi with the amazing talent with the ball of a child in iranian (VIDEO)

The young Arat Hosseini sent a greeting to the argentine in front of the camera before picking up the ball and score a goal from the chilean.

Arat Hosseini, a child that iran is just six years of age, fails to surprise its followers in social networks with your videos displays intense workouts leaving evidence of their innate talent for football. Even the very Lionel Messi has also been captivated by the performance of the small.

Recently Arat published in his account of Instagram a impressive video in which it appears dress the colors of Barcelona. Before you get to play sends a greeting to Messi in front of the camera, lift the ball to do so with class and points a goal from the chilean.

The young man finally celebrated with euphoria the annotation with an attitude similar to that of the star of Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The images were viewed by over a million people and even for Messi, who left him a comment thanking Arat for its performance. “I see a lot of class there. Wow, big hug!”highlighted the argentine.

The official account of the whole of Barcelona also shared the clip of the talented child of iran. Arat sum close to three million followers on the social network.

Some internet users have called to Arat Hosseini as, ‘the child Spider-Man’ due to his agility and skill not just in football, but also in disciplines such as basketball or martial arts.