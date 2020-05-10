this wax statue that did not look like her at all !

Like any star, Kendall Jenner has had the right to have his statue at Madame Tussauds. Only problem, it does not look like her at all !

Kendall Jenner had the right to his statue at Madame Tussauds museum in Berlin. However, it appears that the statue does not look like her at all. On the other hand it is similar to another star known ! It explains to you !

In fact, the statue of Kendall Jenner raises many questions. Because it does not look like her at all ! More crazy again, the statue bearing his likeness looks more like another star ! As you say, that this little detail will not appeal to the diva. The other assumption, the sculptor wanted to represent the top before its cosmetic operations. In this case one understands !

Because it is necessary to tell that the young woman has changed a lot since his teenage years. Moreover, her features are not at all the same ! Nose refined, cheek bones raised, swollen lipssmall detail that changes a person ! Even if the big sister of Kylie Jenner denies its operations !

Kendall Jenner : His statue away to be like him !

So this Thursday, 5 December 2019, the museum Madame Tussauds in Berlin has unveiled its Kendall Jenner wax. As well the top 24 has been disposed in front of a mirror in what looks to be a lodge of artist. The whole, dressed in white, sitting cross-legged on the dressing table. Fans of the supermodel were so eager to come and explore the statue. Except that they showed a bit disappointed..

For most riders, they have discovered the statue of Kendall Jenner on the account insta the museum. As well the majority found that the work looks more like Victoria Justice that to it ! The actress is 26 years old and it is true that it has features common to those of the top. As for Kendall, she does not seem to be aware of his double, and relaxes on the beach and in the boat as evidenced by his photos.

