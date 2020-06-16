“This would be a catastrophic error not to play. This would be stupid “

While opinion about the resumption of the NBA tends to be divided between two sides, Charles Barkley it is clearly part of the one who supports a return to competition to finish the year 2019-20, that began the past month of October.

“It would be stupid to not play according to me, for two reasons. First of all, because if you don’t play, you become “invisible” to the eyes of the world for the rest of the year. LeBron James it is, probably, the athlete with the most well-known of the country, and if you do not play, will not be visible in any place. Then because they are going to lose billions of dollars that the players could use to invest in their communities and do great things. So there’s nothing good to do that.

[…] I don’t know what Kyrie and Dwight are talking about. But it would be a catastrophic error not to play. “Charles Barkley