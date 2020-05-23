This would be Star Wars, under the direction of Quentin Tarantino

Last week, we celebrated the 4th of may Be With You, and this Thursday was the 76th anniversary of George Lucas, the founder of the franchise, the most iconic of all time. In this context, a video that is on the web for more than a month came to spread the word, but we will want to without doubt reproduce again and again. How it would be Star wars under the direction of Quentin Tarantino? Find out in the trailer, designed by fans which puts the Jedi in an atmosphere of the 1960’s.

The YouTube video, that you will find in this article, is a false advertising entitled It was a once in… A galaxy far, far, far away. And yes, in addition to merge the name of the ninth film of Tarantino with the phrase iconic of Star Wars, the audiovisual itself, mixing elements of both productions.

In the image, we see various shots of the Episode III: revenge of the Sith (2005), but the editing and the soundtrack that we refer to a universe that is completely different. The video has been mounted as if it were the official trailer of It was a time in Hollywood (2019), an announcement that curiously, the next week will be one year after its publication. For its part, this film about the emergence of Darth Vader celebrated the fifteenth anniversary of its world premiere on Tuesday, may 12.

In the mashup, we listen to the songs of The Mamas & the Papas and Neil Diamond (from the soundtrack of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) while we are witnessing the way in which Anakin Skywalker begins to be seduced by the dark side of the Force. Basically, it is as if his frustration with the Jedi Knights was comparable to the professional crisis of Ricky Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio).

Quentin Tarantino could play in Star Wars? The truth is that the bad boy of Hollywood is no longer attached to Star Trek, and his interest in making a film for this second franchise was very famous. However, in regard to the tenth feature film from Tarantino, with the hope of a third volume Kill Bill. Come here for the complete note.