Thor 4 : According to Chris Hemsworth, the film’s script will be completely crazy

According to Chris Hemsworth, Thor : Love and Thunder is going to be completely crazy, and he doesn’t want this to change. After two movies solo which have met with mixed answers from the audience (The first version of Kenneth Brannagh has obtained 77% of positive opinions compared to 66% for the second movie from Alan Taylor)the god of thunder tops with Thor : Ragnarok (2017)a reinvention colorful and fun of the character carried out by Taika Waititi. Ragnarok has deconstructed much of the well-known Thor in particular, his hair, his kingdom and his hammer, and rebuilt it from scratch. For this reason, Ragnarok has quickly been regarded as the best film of the trilogy Thor by a lot (including by James Gunn, another director of the MCU). The fans expected Hemsworth leave the MCU after Avengers : Endgame as Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evansbut they were rather delighted to learn that he would finally for a fourth solo adventure always under the leadership of Taika Waititi.

There is already a lot of info on Thor 4as to the alleged return of the Guardians of the Galaxy cameo, and we already have a preview of the new Asgard through a concept item

Thor : Love and Thunder is still far (It has been postponed to February 2022)but Hemsworth is already excited. Speaking to The Philadelphia Inquirer of his new film Netflix ” Tyler Rake “ (released today), Hemsworth revealed that he had already read the script of the film, which was written by Waititi. Hemsworth has dried up the script for praise, calling it “one of the best scripts he has read for years“. He then added :

“This is Taika at its most extreme and at its best. If the version that I read is that with which we are going to turn, it’s going to be pretty crazy. “

There is trust to the fantastical filmmaker, awarded for the scenario Jojo Rabbitto provide us with a new beautiful surprise.