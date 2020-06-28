Thor 4 : According to this theory, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), it could become a new Valkyrie

Then you wonder if the romance between Jane Foster and the super-hero will resume in Thor 4, we want to believe that the heroine deserves a plot much bigger than this. As we know, Natalie Portman will return to her role of Jane Foster in the next Thor : Love And Thunder. If you are going to come back as the Mighty Thor is worthy of Mjolnir – it is not yet known if the scenario of Taika Waititi, remain faithful to the story of a character known to fans of the comics. In the comics, Jane Foster is suffering from a cancer, and more takes on the magic of Mjolnir, the more the curative effects of the chemotherapy cancel each other out. While she is willing to sacrifice for the good of the Nine Realms, one day, the Mighty Thor takes possession of the last time that Jane Foster and she died. Find unjust, Odin used magic to resurrect as a “simple” human, leaving him the opportunity to heal in the face of his cancer. It is not known yet if the director of Thor 4 the use of the parcel of the disease of heroin, but if this is the case, this could lead to a fantastic development of Jane Foster.

Jane Foster

In the comics, Jane Foster wants to do everything possible to help the community. It is for this reason that she decides to become the new Valkyrie. The Valkyries of old, had been killed by Malekith and his armies, and the franchise Thor needed a replacement to bring back the souls of the dead to Valhalla. The current time in the MCUthese are not your functions : here, they are considered as the elite of the warriors of Odin, and according to the information given in Thor : Ragnarokthey have almost all have disappeared a long time ago by Hela. This is the reason that he would know the one and only survivor : Valkyrie of Tessa Thompson. Interestingly, in Avengers : Endgameit has been shown in one of the flying horses traditional of the Valkyries, then, that you didn’t know how or why it was this creature. It is very possible that Valkyrie is want to build a new army, including Jane Foster on your team, in Thor 4. Heroin, it has become a new Valkyrie, taking flight and fight at the side of the gods and the Avengers. To see if Jane Foster and Valkyrie will replace the God of Thunder in the future of the franchise Thor !