Thor 4 : Chris Hemsworth assures us that it is the best-case scenario, he has read for years

The actor Chris Hemsworth, who portrays Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), promises that the film by Taiki Waititi will be stunning. Apparently, this is the best scenario he has read for years.

Expected February 16, 2022, Thor : Love and Thunder will mark the return of Taika Waititi behind the camera Marvel after his excellent Jojo Rabbit in 2019, and his film Next Goal Wins to come, to finally following its very successful Thor : Ragnarok. The feature film will lead to Chris Hemsworth in the skin of the god Asgardien to new adventures. The latter is not embarrassed for praising the screenplay for the film.

A scenario reversing

During a recent interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer to make the promotion of Tyler Rake on NetflixChris Hemsworth has dropped a few comments on the MCU. In particular, it has stopped on Thor : Love and Thunderfourth solo adventure of the god of thunder. And one thing seems to be established, the scenario that he has read is a staggering :

It is one of the best scripts I’ve read in years. This is Taika at its most extreme, and at its best. If the version that I had between the hands is the one with which we are going to do the film, it’s going to be totally crazy.

Thor : Ragnarok had totally revived the saga Thor. A way to refresh the character and give him new challenges. For all that some critics of the film have not enjoyed the appearance too much comedy from the filmmaker. According to Hemsworth, this result should further delve into this humorous approach and full of self-derision. This will not please probably not to everyone. Remains to be seen if Marvel Studios is going to completely accept the story of the filmmaker or the studio going to make a few changes.

Thor : Love and Thunder will notably be marked by the return of Natalie Portman in the skin of Jane Foster. The feature film is expected to follow the arc of the author Jason Aaron who has offered Mjonlir to the old small girlfriend of Thor in the comics. A power hosea, who had completely charmed the fans. As well, this Thor 4 should put in scene Jane Foster with the powers of the god asgardien. The feature film will also sign the returns Tessa Thompson in Valkyrie and Taika Waititi in the skin of Korg. Thee film will also feature Christian Bale in a role still held in secret. Rendez-vous in 2022.