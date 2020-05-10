Thor 4 : Chris Hemsworth be back soon for a new movie solo !

At the end of Avengers : Endgame, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) seemed ready to join the band of Guardians of the Galaxy and joked even to form the “Asgardiens” of the Galaxy alongside Star-Lord, Rocket, Groot and others. But finally, it is not in The Guardians of the Galaxy 3, currently in preparation, that we should find the God of Thunder.

A Thor 4 in preparation

Yes, Thor come back for a fourth film solo, always in the guise of Chris Hemsworth ! If Disney has not yet confirmed the news, the site of The Hollywood Reporter, often knowledgeable, gave info on the project and announced the return of Taika Waititi directing. The latter has joined the franchise with Thor 3 : Ragnarok which he also directed. Result ? 853 millions of dollars of revenue to the international is the biggest success of the films on the super-heroes (Thor 1 had collected “only” $ 449 million and Thor 2, 644 million)

A new one, which should in any case make fun of australian actor ! Last may, he was assigned on the possibility of resuming his role in the new films in solo and was very enthusiastic : “To be honest, I’d like to do more films. I do not yet know the plan (studios editor’s note). I have the feeling that one has created a character really different, and I’m even more excited by the possibilities of evolution.“he had confided to Variety.

The developer puts a project in pause

A new one, which, according to The Hollywood Reporter, would not necessarily be good for another project of Taika Waititi. The developer was currently preparing his adaptation of the manga Akira, which is supposed to come out in may 2021. The project is now in pause because the time schedules of the two films are in conflict.